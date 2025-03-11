GCC sets up shelters to protect motorists from heat

With temperatures on the rise, the Chennai Corporation has begun installing shelters at key road junctions to shield motorists from the scorching sun. This initiative, inspired by similar efforts in Puducherry, follows the success of shelters set up last year at prominent locations like Raja Muthiah Road-Poonamallee High Road, Chetpet, and Anna Nagar Second Avenue.

Demand for More Shelters

The recent installation of a shelter at Spencer’s Junction has led to growing demand from councillors across the city for additional shelters in their respective wards. Ward 104 councillor T.V. Shemmozhi has requested 12 new shelters, including one in Anna Nagar Second Avenue, while Ward 88 councillor G.V. Nagavalli has proposed a shelter at the CTH Road junction.

In addition to summer relief efforts, the Chennai Corporation is also gearing up for the upcoming monsoon season by implementing measures to ensure safe food, nutrition, and hydration for children in GCC hospitals. Last summer, the distribution of oral rehydration solutions (ORS) at Amma canteens received positive feedback, prompting Ward 35 councillor S. Jeevan to confirm the continuation of buttermilk and ORS distribution this year as well.

Residents have also urged the civic body to take additional steps to help people cope with the summer heat. S. Kumararaja, a resident of Velachery, has requested the installation of safe drinking water facilities at bus stands, EB offices, and metro water offices. Additionally, he has called for the organization of summer medical camps to improve public health during the extreme weather conditions.

With these proactive measures, the Chennai Corporation aims to provide relief from the sweltering heat and ensure public safety during the summer months.