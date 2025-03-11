How to take care of pets during Chennai’s scorching heat

As temperatures soar in Chennai, pet owners must take extra precautions to ensure their furry companions stay safe, cool, and comfortable. With heatwaves becoming more frequent, veterinarians and pet experts emphasize the importance of hydration, shade, and proper nutrition for pets.

Veterinarians stress that dehydration and heatstroke are common risks for pets during summer. Dr. Priya Narayanan, a Chennai-based veterinarian, warns, “Dogs and cats don’t sweat like humans. Panting is their primary way of cooling down, so it’s crucial to keep fresh water accessible at all times.”

Pet owners are advised to: Keep multiple bowls of fresh water around the house,

Avoid metal bowls outside, as they can heat up quickly, Add ice cubes to their water for extra cooling.

The asphalt roads and concrete pavements in Chennai can become dangerously hot, causing burns on pets’ paws. Animal welfare activist Ramesh Krishnan suggests, “Walk dogs early in the morning or late in the evening when temperatures are lower. Always check the ground with your hand before stepping out.”

With power cuts and humidity being common, pets may struggle to stay cool. Chennai pet parent Aruna Iyer shares her approach: “I keep the curtains drawn, use cooling mats for my Labrador, and ensure there’s always a fan or AC on in the afternoons.”

Heatstroke can be fatal if not treated quickly. Symptoms include excessive panting, drooling, vomiting, and lethargy. Dr. Nitin Kumar, a veterinary surgeon in Chennai, advises, “If a pet shows signs of heat exhaustion, move them to a cool place, offer water, and wet their paws. If symptoms persist, rush them to a vet immediately.”

While regular grooming helps pets stay cool, shaving them too short can expose them to sunburns. Pet groomer Anjali Raman advises, “A trim is fine, but never completely shave off a pet’s coat. Their fur acts as insulation against heat.”

Additionally, a lighter diet is recommended. Pet nutritionist Madhan K. suggests, “Switch to home-cooked meals with curd, cucumber, and watermelon. Avoid dry kibble during peak summer.”

Many Chennai residents are extending their care to stray animals, leaving out water bowls in shaded areas. Volunteer Sujatha Prakash urges, “If you see a dehydrated street dog or cat, offer them water and shade. A small act of kindness can save a life.”

Summer in Chennai can be tough for pets, but with proper care, hydration, and awareness, they can stay safe and healthy. As Dr. Priya sums up, “Pets rely on us completely. A little effort in summer care goes a long way in keeping them happy.