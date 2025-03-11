CCTP to auction 973 impounded vehicles Mar 26

The Chennai Traffic Police have announced that they will be auctioning 973 impounded vehicles on March 26 at the Police Armed Forces Quarters Grounds in Puducherry. These vehicles, seized for various traffic violations, include 953 two-wheelers, 11 three-wheelers, and 9 four-wheelers.

Auction Process and Key Dates

Interested bidders can register for the auction on March 19 and 20, between 10 AM and 2 PM, at the auction venue. The auction itself will commence at 10 AM on March 26.

Only individuals with valid ID proof and GST registration will be eligible to participate in the bidding process. The auction will be conducted in the presence of both the bidders and the auction committee to ensure transparency.

Winning bidders are required to pay the remaining amount, including GST, the following day. Failure to make the payment within the stipulated time may result in the cancellation of the bid.

The auction provides an opportunity for buyers to purchase vehicles at competitive prices, while also helping authorities clear impounded vehicles from storage.