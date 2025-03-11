Gold Prices Drop by ₹240 Per Sovereign

Chennai: Gold prices in Chennai saw a slight decline today (March 11), offering some relief to buyers. The price of 22-carat jewelry gold dropped by ₹240 per sovereign, bringing the rate to ₹64,160 per sovereign. The price per gram also decreased to ₹8,020.

Last week, gold prices fluctuated, with a ₹80 increase on Saturday (March 9) pushing the rate to ₹64,320 per sovereign. On Monday (March 10), prices rose again by ₹80, reaching ₹64,400 per sovereign and ₹8,050 per gram.

However, today’s dip in prices provides a much-needed breather for gold buyers and jewelry enthusiasts.