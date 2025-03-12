Sivakarthikeyan heads to Sri Lanka for next schedule of ‘Parasakthi’

Actor Sivakarthikeyan has left for Sri Lanka for the next schedule of shooting of director Sudha Kongara’s eagerly-awaited period action drama, ‘Parasakthi’.

Interestingly, Sivakarthikeyan’s departure for the island nation was confirmed by pictures posted by Sri Lankan Airlines on their X timeline.

On Tuesday, Sri Lankan Airlines posted pictures of the actor along with the flight crew on board the flight and wrote, “We are thrilled to welcome aboard South Indian cinema star Mr. @Siva_Kartikeyan during his recent travel from Chennai to Colombo with SriLankan Airlines. Thank you for choosing SriLankan Airlines!”

Actor Ravi Mohan, who plays the antagonist in director Sudha Kongara’s upcoming period film, ‘Parasakathi’, featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, has disclosed a month ago that the unit of the film would be heading to Sri Lanka for the next schedule.