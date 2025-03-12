Jyothika expresses disappointment over criticism faced by ‘Kanguva’

Actress Jyothika, known for choosing strong and meaningful roles in recent years, has often found herself in the midst of controversies due to her outspoken statements. In a recent interview, she commented on the portrayal of actresses in South Indian cinema, stating that they are primarily used for dance sequences and to praise the heroes, unlike in Bollywood. This remark sparked criticism from South Indian fans.

Speaking about Kanguva, the upcoming film directed by her husband Suriya, Jyothika shared her thoughts on the intense criticism the film has faced even before its release. She stated, “Some aspects of Kanguva may not be perfect, but the team has worked with immense dedication. However, I felt disheartened seeing how harshly the film was criticized compared to other commercial films that have lower quality but still receive lenient reviews. Many such films have been reviewed with empathy, but my husband’s film has been judged more harshly, which feels unfair to me.”

Her statement has now gone viral on social media, sparking discussions among fans and industry insiders.