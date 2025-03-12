Dhanush’s ‘Polladhavan’ set for re-release after 18 years

The 2007 Tamil action drama Polladhavan, directed by Vetri Maaran and starring Dhanush, Divya Spandana, Kishore, and Daniel Balaji, is set to return to the big screen after 18 years. The film, which featured music by GV Prakash Kumar, was a significant milestone in Dhanush’s career, marking one of his major box-office successes.

One of the most memorable aspects of Polladhavan was its iconic bike BGM, which continues to be popular among bike enthusiasts.

Following the successful re-releases of Dhanush’s 3, Mayakkam Enna, and Pudhupettai in recent years, Polladhavan is now being prepped for a theatrical comeback. Fans can expect to relive the film’s gripping action sequences and powerful storytelling once again on the big screen.