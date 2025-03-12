Varunan trailer launched in Chennai

The trailer of Varunan: God of Water was launched in Chennai, marking the final countdown to its theatrical release. Directed by Jaayavelmurugun, the film is led by Dushyanth Jayaprakash, alongside Radha Ravi, Charanraj, and Gabriella in key roles.

Speaking at the event, director Jaayavelmurugun shared insights into the film’s premise. “This film revolves around water and is set against the backdrop of North Chennai. The story highlights how destruction began the day we started paying a price for water. It also delves into the water can business and the importance of water conservation. Varunan is inspired by real-life incidents,” he said.

Produced by Karthick Sreedaran under the Yakkai Films banner and co-produced by Jaayavelmurugun’s Vaan Productions, Varunan has been in the making for a considerable time. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer S Srirama Santhosh, editor U Muthayan, music composer Bobo Shashi, action choreographer Dinesh Subbarayan, and art director Paddhu.

Apart from Dushyanth and Gabriella in the lead, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Shankarnag Vijayan, Haripriya, Jiva Ravi, Maheshwari, Arjunna Keerthivasan, Priyadharsan, and Dumkan Maari.

Varunan: God of Water is set for a theatrical release on March 14, clashing with Rio Raj’s Sweetheart.