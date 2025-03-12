Bharath, Sasikumar, and Sathyaraj unite for a family drama 

Actor Bharath is set to star in an upcoming family drama, directed by debutant filmmaker M Guru. The film, which is yet to receive its official title, recently commenced production with a formal pooja ceremony on Monday, attended by the cast and crew. Actor Bharath is set to star in an upcoming family drama, directed by debutant filmmaker M Guru. The film, which is yet to receive its official title, recently commenced production with a formal pooja ceremony on Monday, attended by the cast and crew.

Joining Bharath in prominent roles are Sasikumar and veteran actor Sathyaraj. The film also marks the Tamil debut of actresses Megha Shetty and Malavika as the female leads. The ensemble cast further includes seasoned actors like MS Bhaskar, Aadukalam Naren, Saravanan, Kanja Karuppu, Indumathi, and Joe Malloori.

Director M Guru has previously worked as an assistant director to Era Saravanan. The film’s technical team features cinematographer SR Satheesh Kumar and music composer NR Raghunanthan, who is collaborating with Sasikumar for the fourth time after Sundarapandian, Kodiveeran, and Ayothi.

Produced by Dharmaraj Veluchamy under the Zambara Entertainment banner, the film is set to be shot in a single schedule across locations such as Pattukottai, Mannargudi, Thanjavur, Vedaranyam, and Muthupettai. The makers aim to present an engaging family entertainer rooted in Tamil Nadu’s rural backdrop.