Vijay’s Final Campaign Pitch: TVK Chief Targets Rivals, Calls for Massive Voter Turnout

Chennai, Apr 21:

Vijay, founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, delivered a fiery and emotionally charged speech on Tuesday at YMCA Grounds in Nandanam, marking the culmination of his campaign for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Addressing a large gathering of supporters, Vijay combined sharp political attacks with appeals aimed at voters across demographics, positioning himself as an alternative to established Dravidian parties.

Opening his speech with a call for high voter participation, Vijay pointed to the nearly 90% polling recorded in Puducherry and urged Tamil Nadu voters to replicate similar enthusiasm at the ballot box. He stressed that strong voter turnout would be crucial in determining the State’s political future.

In a direct attack on his political opponents, Vijay took aim at leaders of both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. He alleged that voting for either party would indirectly benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming that both Dravidian majors were ultimately aligned with the national party. “The competition between them is only about who will be subservient,” he charged, adding that the unity of opposition against him indicated a broader political nexus.

Responding to criticism about his transition from cinema to politics, Vijay acknowledged his identity as an actor but asserted that he was not “acting” in politics. “Yes, I am an actor. But unlike others, I am not performing here. I am speaking the truth,” he said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

The TVK chief also addressed constituency-level dynamics, urging voters in Edappadi near Salem to support independent candidate K. Premakumar, whose ‘TV’ symbol he said represented the spirit of TVK. He appealed to families through children, asking them to persuade elders to vote for him, referring to himself affectionately as their “maama” (uncle).

Taking on the ruling government led by M. K. Stalin, Vijay accused it of corruption and questioned why he was being targeted. “What harm have I done? I only exposed your wrongdoing,” he said. He also strongly refuted allegations related to the Karur stampede incident, maintaining that he had adhered to police guidelines and questioning why blame was being directed solely at him.

In a bold prediction, Vijay claimed that after the elections, the DMK would be forced to seek support from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to sustain itself politically. He urged voters to closely watch post-election developments.

On governance, Vijay promised a hands-on approach, stating that he would personally visit district collector offices regularly to hear public grievances. He emphasized accountability and direct engagement as key pillars of his leadership style.

Concluding his address on an optimistic note, Vijay urged voters to place their trust in him on polling day. “Listen to me for one day, and I will listen to you every year,” he said, expressing confidence that victory was within reach for his party.

With campaigning drawing to a close, Vijay’s speech underscored his attempt to reshape Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, presenting TVK as a challenger to entrenched power structures while banking on voter sentiment for a breakthrough performance.