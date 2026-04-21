“DMK Will Break the Myth”: Stalin Confident of Returning to Power

Chennai, April 21:

M. K. Stalin on Tuesday exuded strong confidence that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam would return to power in the upcoming Assembly elections, asserting that his party would shatter the long-held perception that no government in Tamil Nadu gets a second consecutive term.

Addressing party cadres and the public during the final phase of campaigning, Stalin said the DMK was poised to form the government again after the April 23 polls. He emphasized that the party’s governance over the past five years and its welfare-oriented schemes had earned the trust of the people, setting the stage for a renewed mandate.

Stalin framed the election as a decisive moment to rewrite Tamil Nadu’s political narrative, where traditionally governments alternate between regimes. “We will break the notion that the DMK cannot come to power twice and form the government again,” he declared, expressing optimism about voter support across the State.

The Chief Minister highlighted the achievements of his administration, pointing to development initiatives and social welfare programmes as evidence of the DMK’s performance. He reiterated that the party’s “Dravidian Model” of governance had delivered inclusive growth and positioned Tamil Nadu as a leading State in multiple sectors.

Taking aim at opposition parties, Stalin suggested that their campaigns were driven more by criticism than constructive alternatives. He urged voters to look at the track record of governance rather than rhetoric, stressing that stability and continuity were essential for sustained development.