Gold ETF inflows in India soar 99 pc YoY in Feb

This marks the 10th consecutive month of net inflows into gold ETFs, driven by stock market volatility and global economic uncertainty.

The rising gold prices and consistent inflows pushed the total assets under management (AUM) of gold ETFs in India to a record Rs 55,677.25 crore by the end of February.

In comparison, the AUM stood at Rs 28,529.88 crore in February 2024 and Rs 51,839.39 crore in January 2025.

Compared to February 2024, when gold ETFs saw an inflow of Rs 997.22 crore, this year’s inflow is 99 per cent higher.