Towards peace

Key challenges persist. Will Russia agree to withdraw from occupied territories, or will it demand territorial concessions? Can Ukraine trust security assurances without NATO membership? Who will bear the financial burden of reconstruction? Without clear answers, the ceasefire risks being just a strategic pause rather than a genuine path to peace.

For lasting stability, the global community must push for a comprehensive settlement that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and ensures security guarantees. If leaders prioritize diplomacy over military calculations, this could be a turning point. Otherwise, it may only be a prelude to further escalation.