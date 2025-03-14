ED conducts raids in gold smuggling case involving Karnataka actor

A case has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of a recent Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) case in which actor Ranya Rao was arrested, the sources said.

The probe aims to look at the larger conspiracy of gold smuggling through airports and the generation of proceeds of crime by various people, including influential persons, government officials and “politically exposed persons”, they said.

Multiple locations in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, are being searched, according to the sources.

The DRI had arrested Rao after seizing gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from her at the Kempegowda International Airport here after she arrived from Dubai on March 3.