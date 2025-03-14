Delhi records high of 34.4 deg C; IMD forecasts light rain on Friday

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Thursday was recorded at 18.6 degrees Celsius, the IMD said, as it forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Friday.

The humidity was 49 per cent at 5.30 pm on Thursday.

Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the moderate category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 170 at 6 pm, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’