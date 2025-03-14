DMK invites Telangana CM to attend meeting on delimitation

The delegation, including party MP Kanimozhi, state minister K N Nehru, and former Union Minister A Raja met Reddy in Delhi regarding this.

Revanth Reddy, who alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre is “conspiring against the South” in the name of delimitation, said he had, in principle, agreed to attend the meeting but would seek permission from the AICC leadership.

Describing delimitation as a “limitation for the South,” the CM alleged that the BJP wants to settle scores against South India through the delimitation exercise, as the region has never allowed the saffron party to grow.