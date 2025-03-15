Mark Carney sworn in as Canada’s PM

Ex-central banker Mark Carney was sworn in as prime minister of Canada on Friday and immediately said he could work with U.S. President Donald Trump, who is promising tariffs that could devastate the Canadian economy.

Carney succeeds Justin Trudeau, who had a combative and often cold relationship with Trump. Carney, 59, made clear his approach would be different.

“We respect President Trump – President Trump has put some very important issues at the top of his agenda. We understand his agenda,” he told reporters after being sworn in, noting he had worked with Trump at international meetings.

“In many respects, part of my experience overlaps with that of the President – we’re both looking out for our countries. But he knows, and I know from long experience, that we can find mutual solutions that win for both,” he said.

Carney, who said he had no immediate plans to talk to the president, also said Trump administration talk of annexing Canada was “crazy”.

He reshaped his 24-person cabinet with a view to dealing with Washington, cutting almost half the ministerial positions he inherited from Trudeau.

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc moved to the international trade portfolio and was replaced by current Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly stays in her post.