AIADMK’s No-Confidence motion against Speaker defeated

The no-confidence motion brought by the opposition AIADMK against Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu was defeated in the House. AIADMK’s Deputy Leader of the Opposition, O. Panneerselvam, had submitted the motion, which was debated extensively. However, BJP and PMK members did not participate in the discussion.

Speaking on the motion, AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami accused the Speaker of being biased, alleging that opposition members were not given fair speaking opportunities. He also pointed out that DMK had failed to keep its election promises, such as conducting Assembly sessions for 100 days a year and ensuring live telecasts of proceedings.

Intervening in the debate, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his confidence in Speaker M. Appavu, praising his impartiality and leadership. “We have no concerns over this motion. I have known him since my tenure as Minister for Local Administration in 2006 and 2011. He is an honest and fair individual, which is why he was chosen as the Speaker,” Stalin stated.

The Chief Minister further criticized AIADMK, claiming that the motion was an attempt to divert attention from the party’s internal issues. “During AIADMK’s rule, several procedural violations took place. Today, the Assembly operates with greater freedom. Since there are no valid allegations against the government, they have resorted to such tactics,” he added.

Leaders from the Congress, MDMK, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Left parties strongly opposed the motion, stating that the Speaker had been conducting proceedings fairly. They argued that AIADMK’s move was politically motivated and driven by resentment.

Following the debate, a voice vote was conducted, and the no-confidence motion against the Speaker was decisively defeated.