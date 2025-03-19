Inzamam slams PCB for cricket’s downfall

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has expressed concern over the decline of Pakistan cricket, blaming the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for poor decision-making and lack of stability in the team. He believes that frequent changes in the squad have disrupted the team’s progress.

Pakistan has struggled in major ICC tournaments, suffering early exits in the 2023 ODI World Cup, the 2024 T20 World Cup, and the 2025 Champions Trophy, which was hosted at home. These disappointing performances have raised serious concerns among former players and fans.

Inzamam pointed out that the PCB’s inconsistent selection policies and constant leadership changes have negatively impacted team morale and performance. He urged the board to adopt a long-term strategy instead of making reactionary decisions.

“The team needs stability and proper planning. Frequent changes do more harm than good,” Inzamam said, emphasizing that a clear vision is crucial for Pakistan to regain its status as a cricketing powerhouse.

With the T20 World Cup approaching later this year, there is growing pressure on the PCB to make structural changes and bring in a more consistent approach to team management. Cricket experts believe that without a strong plan, Pakistan will continue to struggle on the international stage.

Fans and analysts are now watching closely to see how the PCB responds to the criticism. Whether Pakistan cricket can bounce back depends on the decisions made in the coming months.