Koneru Humpy scripts history

In the heart of New York, amidst the brightest minds in chess, India’s own Grandmaster Koneru Humpy scripted history yet again. The 37-year-old defied all odds to clinch her second Women’s World Rapid Chess Championship, a feat previously achieved only by China’s Ju Wenjun. Humpy’s victory was more than just a title—it was a statement.

“Nobody expected me to win this,” Humpy admitted in an exclusive chat with Firstpost. “But I believed in my game, and that belief carried me through.”

Humpy’s journey to the top wasn’t easy. With an intense field of world-class opponents, the pressure was immense. But game after game, she showcased her resilience, strategic depth, and unwavering composure. The final rounds saw her execute masterful moves, outplaying seasoned champions with a mix of tactical brilliance and cold-blooded precision.

This win also comes at a time when Indian chess is at its peak. The year 2024 was nothing short of golden for the country—D Gukesh became the youngest-ever World Champion, Arjun Erigaisi breached the elite 2800 ELO rating, and India completed a historic golden sweep at the Chess Olympiad.

Yet, for Humpy, this championship was deeply personal. She had made the tough decision to skip the Chess Olympiad in Budapest, prioritizing her individual game over team glory. Many questioned her choice, but today, she stands victorious, proving once again why she is one of India’s greatest chess icons.

With her second world rapid title, Koneru Humpy has cemented her place among chess legends. From a young prodigy to a seasoned champion, she continues to inspire generations of Indian players, proving that true champions are those who rise when least expected.