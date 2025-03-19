IPL: Security issues for KKR’s home game 6 April

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) home game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 6 at Eden Gardens is expected to be rescheduled due to security concerns, as the city police have not granted clearance for the match.

With Ram Navami celebrations set to take place across West Bengal on the same day, security forces will be heavily deployed for managing the 20,000+ processions planned across the state, as announced by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Given the high security demand, authorities have expressed their inability to provide sufficient personnel for crowd management at the stadium.

Following discussions with city police, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly confirmed that the match is unlikely to proceed as scheduled. “They have categorically said they won’t be able to provide adequate security. If there’s no police protection, accommodating a 65,000-strong crowd becomes impossible,” he stated.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been informed, and a final decision on the rescheduling is expected soon. A similar situation arose last year when a scheduled IPL match in Kolkata had to be rescheduled due to security concerns on Ram Navami.

Despite this setback, excitement is high for the IPL 2025 season, which will kick off at Eden Gardens on March 22. Defending champions KKR will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the season opener, preceded by a spectacular 35-minute opening ceremony.

The star-studded event is expected to feature performances by popular singer Shreya Ghoshal and actress Disha Patani. Additionally, top cricket administrators, including ICC chairman Jay Shah, along with other dignitaries, are likely to attend.

“This is a marquee match with massive demand for tickets. Eden Gardens is set to host an opening ceremony after a long time,” Ganguly said, without revealing further details about the grand event.

While the April 6 fixture remains uncertain, fans can look forward to an electrifying start to IPL 2025 at one of India’s most iconic cricket venues.