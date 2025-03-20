Elon Musk’s AI bot Grok under Centre’s scrutiny over use of Hindi slang

The government is engaging with Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) over several incidents of its AI chatbot, Grok, using Hindi slang and abusive language while giving responses to users, sources told India Today. The Information and Technology Ministry has expressed concerns with X over the use of such provocative language and will look into the factors leading to it.
Developed by xAI, an artificial intelligence company founded by tech titan Elon Musk in 2023, Grok was designed as an alternative to mainstream AI models like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.
We are talking to them (X) to find out why it is happening and what the issues are. They are engaging with us,” government sources said.