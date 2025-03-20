Filmmaker KP Jagan Returns with Thriller Roja Malli Kanakambaram

Renowned Tamil filmmaker KP Jagan, best known for directing Pudhiya Geethai, Kodambakkam, and Raman Thediya Seethai, is making his return to direction after a seven-year hiatus with his latest project, Roja Malli Kanakambaram. The film, described as a thriller, marks a significant milestone in Jagan’s career, as he will not only direct but also headline the film for the first time. Renowned Tamil filmmaker KP Jagan, best known for directing Pudhiya Geethai, Kodambakkam, and Raman Thediya Seethai, is making his return to direction after a seven-year hiatus with his latest project, Roja Malli Kanakambaram. The film, described as a thriller, marks a significant milestone in Jagan’s career, as he will not only direct but also headline the film for the first time.

The movie was officially launched on Sunday with a title teaser shot at the Sastha Temple near Thiruchendur. Interestingly, Roja Malli Kanakambaram shares its title with an earlier project Jagan had planned with Malayalam actor Dileep after Raman Thediya Seethai. However, Jagan clarifies that the two films have entirely different storylines.

“I was unable to make that film, but the title suited the story I am directing now. Although I have acted in several films like Goripalayam, Mayandi Kudumbathar, Ambuli, and Kangaroo, this is the first time I am leading a film. I am acting as myself in Roja Malli Kanakambaram,” Jagan shared.

What makes this project unique is that it is based on a real-life incident from Jagan’s own experiences. “I thought it would be better if I led a film where the story is based on my life. Just like the title, which includes three distinct flowers, my film revolves around three women who serve as pillars in our everyday lives. The incident that inspired this film happened to me in May 2017. Most of the film is based on that particular event, while the rest has been fictionalized,” he explained.

With its intriguing premise and Jagan’s personal connection to the story, Roja Malli Kanakambaram promises to be a compelling thriller that blends reality with fiction. Fans of the filmmaker eagerly await more details on the cast and crew, as well as the film’s release timeline.