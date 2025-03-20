Karthik Subbaraj announces second single from Retro on his birthday

On the occasion of his birthday, acclaimed filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj announced that the second single from his upcoming film Retro, starring Suriya, will be released on March 21. To mark the announcement, he shared a striking poster featuring Suriya swaying to the beats of the new song, titled Kanimaa. On the occasion of his birthday, acclaimed filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj announced that the second single from his upcoming film Retro, starring Suriya, will be released on March 21. To mark the announcement, he shared a striking poster featuring Suriya swaying to the beats of the new song, titled Kanimaa.

The film’s first single, Kannadi Poove, which was released a month ago, received widespread appreciation for its emotional depth. The song, composed by Santhosh Narayanan and sung by Kapil Kapilan along with the composer himself, struck a chord with audiences.

Produced jointly by Suriya-Jyotika’s 2D Entertainment and Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films, Retro features a stellar supporting cast that includes Jayaram, Nasser, Prakash Raj, Sujith Shankar, Karunakaran, Tamizh, Prem Kumar, Ramachandran Durairaj, Sandeep Raj, Murugavel, and Remya Suresh, among others.

The film’s technical team boasts a talented lineup, with cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna, editor Shafique Mohamed, art director Jackson, action choreographer Kecha Khamphakdee, and costume designer Praveen Raja joining hands with Santhosh Narayanan, who is handling the music.

With anticipation running high, Retro is set to hit theatres on May 1, promising an exciting cinematic experience for fans of Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj.