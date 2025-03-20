After 40 Years, Rape Survivor Gets Justice From Supreme Court

“It is a matter of great sadness that this minor girl and her family have to go through nearly four decades of life, waiting to close this horrific chapter of her/their lives,” said the bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol, setting aside the Rajasthan High Court’s July 2013 verdict acquitting the man.

The woman, who was a minor in 1986, was raped by a 21-year-old man. In November 1987, he was convicted by a trial court and given a seven-year jail term.