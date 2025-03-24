Delimitation row: Stalin to meet Modi with DMK MPs

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced in the State Assembly that he, along with all Tamil Nadu MPs, is planning to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the contentious issue of delimitation. He also extended his gratitude to the AIADMK and other opposition parties for their support in the state’s united stand against an unfair redistribution of parliamentary constituencies.

Speaking in the Assembly, CM Stalin recalled that the Tamil Nadu government had convened an all-party meeting to discuss the upcoming delimitation process. Following this, a joint action committee meeting was held in Chennai, where prominent leaders participated.

The key demand from Tamil Nadu has been that the delimitation exercise, which is expected to increase the number of parliamentary seats in states with higher population growth, should not penalize states like Tamil Nadu that have successfully controlled their population growth.

“We have already passed a resolution in this Assembly sounding the alarm on this issue. We have also insisted that the delimitation process should be postponed for the next 25 years,” Stalin emphasized.

The Chief Minister argued that the same yardstick used for northern states should also apply to Tamil Nadu. He stressed that states that have effectively implemented population control policies should not be penalized by losing parliamentary representation, while states with higher population growth are rewarded with more seats.

“The awareness campaign on fair delimitation that we have initiated has already created a nationwide impact. This is not just a Tamil Nadu issue—it is about federal justice and fair representation,” Stalin asserted.