GV Prakash, Saindhavi file for divorce in family court

Popular music composer and actor GV Prakash Kumar and playback singer Saindhavi have officially filed for divorce at the Chennai Family Welfare Court today (March 24).

GV Prakash, one of Tamil cinema’s leading music directors, has also made a mark as an actor. His wife, Saindhavi, is a well-known playback singer. The couple, who have a daughter together, had announced their decision to separate a few months ago due to irreconcilable differences.

Today, both GV Prakash and Saindhavi appeared before the First Additional Family Welfare Court in Chennai, where they formally submitted their divorce petition. During the hearing, they mutually agreed to part ways.

Following this, the court recorded their statements and postponed the next hearing. After the proceedings, GV Prakash and Saindhavi were seen leaving together in the same car.