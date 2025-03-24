Drugs worth Rs 5 cr seized at Tiruchy Airport

Customs officials at Tiruchy International Airport seized 5 kilograms of hydroponic drugs worth an estimated ₹5 crore from a passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday morning.

The seizure took place around 8 AM when an AirAsia flight from Malaysia landed. During routine baggage checks, customs officials noticed suspicious behavior from one of the passengers. Upon inspecting his luggage, they found the narcotics concealed inside.

Following the discovery, the drugs were confiscated, and the passenger was detained for interrogation. Authorities are now investigating the source of the drugs and the intended recipients, aiming to uncover potential smuggling networks.

Tiruchy International Airport has witnessed a rise in smuggling attempts, with frequent seizures of gold, narcotics, and other contraband from passengers arriving on international flights. Officials remain on high alert to curb illegal activities and prevent drug trafficking.