Israeli army intercepts missile launched from Yemen

Israel’s military said on Sunday that it has intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it entered Israeli territory.

The missile triggered sirens in the Tel Aviv area, the coastal plain south of Tel Aviv, the Sharon region in central Israel, and some settlements in the occupied West Bank sending millions to shelters and safe rooms during the morning rush hour.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the Air Force prior to crossing into Israeli territory,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

Landings and departures were temporarily halted at Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv, Israel’s Ynet news website reported.