Indian-origin man, daughter killed in US store shooting

A 56-year-old Indian-origin man and his 24-year-old daughter were shot dead at a convenience store in the US state of Virginia and police have arrested one person in connection with the shooting, according to media reports.

Pradipkumar Patel and his daughter were working at the store on Lankford Highway in Accomack County when the shooting incident happened. Accomack County is located on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the scene shortly after 5:30 am on March 20 on reports of a shooting victim, Shore Daily News reported.

When they arrived, deputies discovered an unresponsive man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, it said.