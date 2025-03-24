NZ defeats Pakistan, Clinches T20 series

Wellington, Mar 24: An abject batting failure from Pakistan led to their 115-run thrashing at the hands of an inspired New Zealand in the fourth match of their five-game T20 international series, at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday (March 23, 2025). Jacob Duffy and Zakary Foulkes together accounted for seven wickets as the Kiwis bundled out the Men In Green for 105 to clinch the series 3-1. Earlier, Finn Allen blazed away to a half-century off just 19 balls and captain Michael Bracewell made an unbeaten 46 as New Zealand posted a towering 220-6 after being sent in to bat.

Michael Bracewell, said, Happy with our performance, it was outstanding to bounce back after the previous game. Our batters got us well ahead in the game. Daryl and I were happy to get us to that score. I don’t think conditions changed too much. We were able to take some early wickets. It’s always nice to be there till the end and finish it off. Hopefully I will put my feet up in the next game. All the seamers were brilliant tonight. It was good to see Sodhi bowling towards the end, was nice to see him get that last wicket.

Salman Agha said, They bowled really well, they outplayed us. Got to give credit to them. It was swinging and turning as well, it does a lot in the second innings. But we need to adapt as international crickets and do better. It was swinging a lot in the second innings, it was a bit too much. We need to regroup and we need to win that last game.