China’s PLA deploys AI tool ‘DeepSeek’ in military hospitals

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has started using the recently released Chinese AI tool ‘DeepSeek’ for non-combat support functions, especially in military hospitals, to assist the doctors in devising treatment plans besides other civilian areas, media reports said.

DeepSeek’s open-source large language models (LLMs) are being used in PLA hospitals, People’s Armed Police (PAP), and national defence mobilisation organs, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the general hospital of the PLA Central Theatre Command announced that it had authorised “embedded deployment” of DeepSeek’s R1-70B LLM, saying it could provide treatment plan suggestions to support doctors, according to the Post.

The hospital also emphasised patient privacy and data security, noting that all data was stored and processed on local servers. Similar deployments have been seen in other PLA hospitals nationwide, including the elite PLA General Hospital in Beijing, also known as “301 Hospital”, where senior Chinese officials and military officers receive treatment and highly sensitive personal data is believed to be stored. Earlier, the PLA, which is investing heavily in modernisation, cautioned its armed forces against banking heavily on artificial intelligence, saying that AI should be a tool to guide but not a replacement for human decision-making on the battlefield because it lacks self-awareness capability.