Tough times

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping India’s job market, bringing both opportunities and challenges. Automation is replacing routine tasks in sectors like manufacturing, customer service, and data entry. However, AI is also creating new roles in fields like machine learning, cybersecurity, and AI ethics. The key challenge is reskilling the workforce. India needs strong training programs to equip workers with AI-related skills. Government policies and industry collaboration are crucial in ensuring a smooth transition.
Small and medium businesses, which form the backbone of India’s economy, may struggle to adapt to AI-driven changes. The government must support them with funding and technological assistance to prevent job displacement and ensure inclusive growth.
AI is not just about job losses; it is about job transformation. With the right approach, India can harness AI’s potential while securing employment for millions. Balancing automation with human expertise will be the key to a sustainable and inclusive AI-driven future.