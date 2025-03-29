NEET aspirant ends life due to exam fear

Kilambakkam witnessed a tragic incident on Saturday as a young NEET aspirant, identified as Dharshini, allegedly died by suicide due to exam-related stress. Kilambakkam witnessed a tragic incident on Saturday as a young NEET aspirant, identified as Dharshini, allegedly died by suicide due to exam-related stress.

According to a report, Dharshini had been preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) since 2021. She was enrolled at a private academy in Anna Nagar, working towards clearing the highly competitive medical entrance examination scheduled for May 4.

Despite putting in immense effort, Dharshini had already attempted the exam twice but failed to secure the required cut-off marks. This reportedly led to mounting pressure and anxiety, which may have contributed to her extreme step.

The Kilambakkam police have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. This tragic incident highlights the immense stress and expectations placed on students preparing for competitive exams, once again sparking concerns over mental health support for aspirants.