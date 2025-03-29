TN to host Junior Men’s Hockey WC 2025

Replying to the debate on demand for grants for the Sports and special programme implementation departments in the House, Udhayanidhi said that the Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025, conducted by the International Hockey Federation, would be held in Chennai and Madurai for Rs 55 crore.

About 72 matches would be held during the tournament, featuring 24 teams. He also announced a youth sports festival at the taluk and district level for Rs 45 crore to promote sports among youths, tap their talent and provide equal opportunity to all.