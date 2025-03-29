It is fascinating to bat alongside Pooran: Marsh

Mitchell Marsh finds it “fascinating” to watch Nicholas Pooran sent the balls soaring into the stands and is relieved that he is not in the opposition unlike other leagues when he can just watch the West Indies dasher slaughter bowling attacks.

Pooran was the star of the Lucknow Super Giants’s easy chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he scored 70 off just 26 balls and also had a fruitful stand with Marsh, who chipped in with 52 off 31 balls.

The duo also scored half-centuries in the opening game against Delhi Capitals and shared the highest stand (for second wicket) in both games.

“The only word I have for it is ‘fascinating.’ I’ve played against Nicky for a long time, and usually, I’ve been on the receiving end of such innings,” Marsh said at post-match press conference.