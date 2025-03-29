Summer special train between Chennai & Mumbai

Train Schedule and Timings

Train No. 01015 Mumbai CST – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Weekly Special will depart from Mumbai CST at 00:20 hrs on April 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2025 (Wednesdays). It will reach Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 23:30 hrs on the same day. A total of four services will be operated under this schedule.

In the return direction, Train No. 01016 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Mumbai CST Weekly Special will depart from Chennai at 04:00 hrs on April 10, 17, 24, and May 1, 2025 (Thursdays). It will arrive at Mumbai CST at 04:15 hrs the following day, completing its journey in just over 24 hours.

Coach Composition and Facilities

The train will consist of a well-balanced mix of coaches to accommodate different categories of passengers. It will include:

1 AC Two-Tier Coach

5 AC Three-Tier Coaches

10 Sleeper Class Coaches

4 General Second-Class Coaches

2 Second-Class Coaches designed to be Divyangjan-friendly

This composition ensures that passengers across various travel preferences and budgets have adequate seating and berthing options.

Booking and Travel Advisory

Passengers are encouraged to book their tickets in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience. Tickets can be booked through the IRCTC website or at railway reservation counters. With the summer rush expected to be high, early reservations will help travelers secure their preferred class of travel.

The introduction of these special trains will provide much-needed relief to passengers traveling between Mumbai and Chennai during the holiday season, ensuring a smoother and more comfortable journey.