Chennai Outer Ring Road Toll Charges Hiked from April 1

As per the revised rates, cars, jeeps, vans, and autos will now be charged ₹140, while light commercial vehicles will have to pay ₹225. Lorries and buses will see an increase to ₹470, three-axle vehicles to ₹510, and four to six-axle heavy vehicles to ₹735. For vehicles with seven or more axles, the toll will rise to ₹895.

Toll Charges for Other Routes

For vehicles traveling up to Nemilicherry, the new toll rates will be ₹20 for cars, ₹40 for light commercial vehicles, and ₹85 for lorries and buses. Similarly, for those using the Padiyanallur to Meenjur stretch, the charges will be ₹20 for cars, ₹15 for light commercial vehicles, and ₹75 for lorries and buses.

Nationwide Toll Revisions and Overloading Penalties

Apart from the Chennai Outer Ring Road, toll fees at 40 out of 78 national highway toll plazas across Tamil Nadu will also be revised starting April 1. In addition, overloaded vehicles will face a steep penalty of 10 times the standard toll fee as part of stricter enforcement measures.

The toll hike is expected to impact daily commuters, logistics operators, and commercial vehicle owners, potentially increasing transportation costs in the region. With the revised rates set to take effect soon, vehicle owners are advised to take note of the new charges while planning their travel.