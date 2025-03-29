Stalin Questions Centre Over Delay in MGNREGA Wages

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has strongly criticized the Central government for the delay in disbursing wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has strongly criticized the Central government for the delay in disbursing wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

In his statement, Stalin questioned, “Why is there no money to release the wages of the poor?” highlighting the plight of rural workers who depend on these payments.

Criticism of the Central Government

Stalin accused the BJP-led Union government of deliberately undermining the MGNREGA scheme, stating, “Those who dislike Gandhi also dislike the 100-day employment scheme named after him. The BJP government is systematically working to dismantle this program, which has been the backbone of the rural economy.”

He further slammed the Centre for its financial policies, pointing out that while the government had no hesitation in waiving off corporate loans worth lakhs of crores, it was unwilling—or uninterested—in paying the wages of rural workers. “Is the issue a lack of funds or a lack of willingness?” he asked.

Protests Against the Delay

Stalin declared that the DMK, along with the people of Tamil Nadu, would stage protests across the state against the Centre’s inaction. He urged that the voices of opposition should resonate all the way to Delhi, emphasizing that the issue affected millions of rural workers.

As this controversy sparks debates and potential political unrest in Tamil Nadu, all eyes are now on the Central government’s response to the Chief Minister’s accusations.