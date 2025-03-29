Annamalai: Too Early to Discuss 2026 Alliances, Focus on TN’s Issues

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, and general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, Annamalai said, “The 2026 election is crucial for Tamil Nadu. Our focus is on exposing the ruling DMK’s failures and ensuring good governance.”

Dismissing speculation regarding possible electoral tie-ups, he added, “There are still nine to ten months left for the elections. The BJP’s priority is the welfare of Tamil Nadu’s people, not political negotiations. At the right time, our high command will decide on alliances.”

Jabs at TVK Leader Vijay

Annamalai took a swipe at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay, stating that politics isn’t about delivering speeches and walking away but requires groundwork and commitment.

Taking a direct dig at Vijay’s past association with the DMK-backed Red Giant Movies, he remarked, “Vijay’s films like Kuruvi and Beast were distributed by Red Giant. Before making allegations, he should introspect on his past associations.”

Criticism of TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna

The BJP leader also targeted TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna, alleging that he had jumped between parties and accused him of using lottery money to secure positions. “His goal seems to be turning TVK into a lottery sales party,” Annamalai quipped.

With the political landscape heating up ahead of the 2026 elections, Annamalai’s remarks set the stage for intensified political battles in Tamil Nadu in the coming months.