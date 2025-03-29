DMK to be uprooted in next TN polls; no injustice in delimitation: Amit Shah

He also termed the DMK “anti-Tamil” as the Tamil Nadu government is yet to start medical and engineering education in Tamil language and has not even translated the books into Tamil.

Shah exuded confidence that an NDA government will come to power in the southern state after the 2026 Assembly polls.

He alleged that the DMK government in Tamil Nadu has only engaged in corruption, due to which industries and youngsters are migrating from the state.

Tamil Nadu, once considered the most progressive state of south India, has fallen prey to a chaos due to the policies of the DMK government, because of which the public is extremely upset. An NDA government will be formed in Tamil Nadu in the coming election,” Shah said at the Times Now Summit 2025.

The home minister said he is confident that the people of Tamil Nadu will dethrone the DMK from power.

“I could sense the pulse of the people in my recent visits to the state,” he said.

Asked about the DMK’s opposition to the next delimitation exercise for the Lok Sabha constituencies, the home minister said the regional party has raised the issue eyeing next year’s election.

“Did the (central) government say anything on delimitation? Why have they raised it now? It is because of the election. For five years, they indulged in corruption and now, they have suddenly woken up.