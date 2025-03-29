Sid Sriram Collaborates with Warner Music India for ‘Sivanar’

Renowned playback singer Sid Sriram has joined forces with Warner Music India (WMI) for an exciting new collaboration. The first release under this partnership, titled ‘Sivanar’, is set to debut on April 3. Renowned playback singer Sid Sriram has joined forces with Warner Music India (WMI) for an exciting new collaboration. The first release under this partnership, titled ‘Sivanar’, is set to debut on April 3.

Billed as a powerful spiritual composition dedicated to Lord Murugan, ‘Sivanar’ is produced, arranged, and performed by Sid Sriram himself. The song features verses from the 14th-century poet Arunagirinathar’s ‘Thiruppugazh’, adding a deep spiritual essence to the composition. The music video has been filmed at the iconic Batu Caves Murugan Temple in Kuala Lumpur during the Thaipusam festival, a setting that enhances the devotional and cultural significance of the song. Notably, Sid Sriram had previously performed a version of ‘Sivanar’ during his set at the Coachella music festival, where it received immense appreciation.

Expressing his excitement about the collaboration, Sid Sriram shared in an official statement:

“From the very beginning, my relationship with music has been about drawing from my roots and using this as a way to boundlessly imagine new musical futures. It’s deeply meaningful that our first release under this partnership is ‘Sivanar.’ My mother and guru, Latha Sriram, taught me this song when I was 10. This collaboration with Warner Music India marks an important chapter in my musical journey, and beginning this next phase with ‘Sivanar’ feels auspicious.”

Jay Mehta, Managing Director of Warner Music India, also expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating:

“Sid Sriram’s ability to blend classical depth with contemporary appeal is unparalleled. We are excited to partner with him to explore new avenues that bring his fans together in meaningful ways.”

With Sid Sriram’s signature soulful voice, traditional roots, and global appeal, ‘Sivanar’ promises to be a unique and deeply moving musical experience. As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await its release, expecting a song that seamlessly merges devotion, tradition, and contemporary artistry.