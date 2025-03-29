First look Ram Charan’s PEDDI is out

Global Star Ram Charan is set to captivate audiences once again with his highly anticipated 16th film, PEDDI. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame, this pan-India spectacle is shaping up to be a cinematic extravaganza. The film is presented by the renowned Mythri Movie Makers, in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his ambitious banner, Vriddhi Cinemas. Global Star Ram Charan is set to captivate audiences once again with his highly anticipated 16th film, PEDDI. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame, this pan-India spectacle is shaping up to be a cinematic extravaganza. The film is presented by the renowned Mythri Movie Makers, in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his ambitious banner, Vriddhi Cinemas.

Ahead of the official first-look reveal, the makers released a pre-look poster, building immense excitement among fans. On Ram Charan’s birthday, they unveiled the title PEDDI, perfectly encapsulating the power and intensity of his character. The first-look posters have set the internet ablaze, showcasing Ram Charan in a rugged, never-seen-before avatar that exudes raw strength and dominance.

Ram Charan’s transformation for PEDDI is nothing short of extraordinary. Shedding his superstar image, he embraces an earthy and fierce character, sporting messy hair, an untamed beard, a nose ring, and a cigar—an embodiment of unshakable authority. Another striking poster features him holding an old cricket bat, with a rustic village stadium illuminated in the background, sparking speculation about the film’s setting and storyline. The visuals suggest an intense rural drama, filled with raw emotions and gripping action.

Buchi Babu Sana’s attention to detail is evident in the first-look posters, emphasizing his commitment to crafting a unique cinematic experience. Ram Charan’s powerful transformation hints at a deeply layered character, promising a film that is both compelling and visually spectacular. The makers have ensured that PEDDI is mounted on an epic scale, boasting cutting-edge technology, breathtaking visuals, and world-class production values.

The film features a stellar ensemble cast, bringing together talent from various industries. Kannada megastar Shiva Rajkumar plays a pivotal role, while Janhvi Kapoor takes on the female lead. The cast also includes seasoned actors like Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma, adding further depth to the narrative.

Adding to the grandeur of PEDDI is its top-tier technical team. Music maestro AR Rahman, an Oscar-winning composer, is set to create a soul-stirring soundtrack. Acclaimed cinematographer R. Rathnavelu ISC will capture the film’s stunning visuals, while National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli takes charge of the film’s editing. Production designer Avinash Kolla will bring his creative brilliance to the sets, ensuring a visually immersive experience.

With the buzz around PEDDI already reaching a fever pitch, the first-look reveal has only heightened anticipation. Backed by a team of National Award-winning talents and featuring a power-packed cast, PEDDI is poised to be nothing short of a magnum opus. Fans eagerly await what promises to be a groundbreaking cinematic experience led by Ram Charan in one of his most intense roles yet.