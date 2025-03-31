Myanmar quake: Rescuers race against time, aftershocks keep survivors on edge

Rescuers are racing against time to locate survivors as Myanmar’s death toll from Friday’s 7.7-magnitude earthquake soared to 1,700, with at least 17 more killed in neighbouring Thailand. The scale of destruction continues to grow, with collapsed buildings, downed bridges, and buckled roads across the affected regions.

Amid the devastation, Myanmar’s shadow National Unity Government (NUG) announced a unilateral partial ceasefire of the ongoing civil war in the country to facilitate relief efforts. The number of injured climbed to 3,408, while 139 people remain missing, according to news agency Associated Press. Authorities have also warned that the toll could rise further as search operations continue.