Kumbabishekam performed at Marudhamalai Murugan temple

Coimbatore, April 4:

The Maha Kumbabishekam of the Marudhamalai Murugan Temple was conducted in a grand manner today, with thousands of devotees witnessing the sacred ritual. The temple, a revered pilgrimage site, held this significant event after 12 years, following extensive renovation efforts.

Preparations for the Kumbabishekam began in January with the Balalayam ritual. The main event commenced on March 31 with a Vinayagar Puja, leading up to today’s culmination. Officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and the temple’s trustee board oversaw restoration works, including renovation of the temple flagpole and the installation of a new gold-plated kavacham (armor) for the deity.

During the ceremony, sacred water was poured over the temple towers (Gopuram Kalasams) amid the chanting of Vedic hymns. Large LED screens were set up at the temple foothills to enable devotees waiting there to witness the event live.

To ensure security, 1,300 police personnel were deployed. Additionally, arrangements were made to distribute water, buttermilk, and free meals along the pathway leading to the hilltop shrine, ensuring a smooth and comfortable experience for the devotees.