Stalin calls all MLAs meet on NEET

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has called for a consultative meeting of all MLAs at the Secretariat on April 9 evening, following the Centre’s rejection of the state’s plea to exempt students from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination.
In a detailed statement, Stalin reiterated that the state’s decades-old medical admission system had been instrumental in producing some of the best doctors in the country.
With the introduction of the NEET examination, the dream of pursuing medicine has become increasingly unattainable for students from rural backgrounds, who lack access to coaching facilities,” said Stalin.
“NEET disproportionately benefits urban students who can afford expensive coaching centres,” he said, highlighting that the exam has widened the gap between privileged and underprivileged aspirants.
Stalin said, “reflecting the collective voice of the people of Tamil Nadu, the state government constituted a high-level committee under the leadership of Justice AK Rajan to thoroughly examine the impact of NEET.”