Mumbai takes on Lucknow today

Two stalwarts of Indian cricket — Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant — will be hoping to overcome their lean patch when Mumbai Indians face Lucknow Super Giants in a clash between two struggling teams in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have not really clicked so far this season, with just two points from three games.

India captain Rohit’s form with the bat has put the MI team management in a tight spot. The same is for LSG skipper Pant whose extended dry run is not helping matters for the home side.

With both the teams almost identically placed with a solitary win each in three games, the contest could boil down to who exploits the conditions better on the day.