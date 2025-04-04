Myanmar quake: Teacher pulled out of rubble after 5 days

The primary school headmaster was on a training course in Sagaing, the closest place to the epicentre, when the 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck.

The 47-year-old remembered a decades-old school lesson to shelter under a bed if the world starts to shake.

“As soon as I went under the bed, the whole hotel fell down and was blocked. All I could afford was to say ‘save me’,” he said.

“I was shouting ‘save me, save me’.”

The Swal Taw Nann guesthouse where he was staying was reduced to a pile of bricks and twisted metal strips, the broken shell of its top storey resting on the remains of those below, and Tin Maung Htwe in a ground floor room underneath it all.

“I felt as though I was in hell,” he said weakly, an oxygen tube running to his nose and two intravenous drips into his reduced frame.

“My body was burning hot and all I needed was water. I couldn’t get that water from anywhere.

“So I have to refill the water my body needed with fluids coming out of my body.”

The intensity of destruction in Sagaing, closer to the epicentre, is far higher than in neighbouring Mandalay, with a much greater proportion of its buildings reduced to piles of debris.