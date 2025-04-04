Canada retaliates to Trump tariffs 

Toronto, Apr 4: Canada will impose a 25% tariff on some cars imported from the United States. This is a response to US tariffs that started on Thursday. Toronto, Apr 4: Canada will impose a 25% tariff on some cars imported from the United States. This is a response to US tariffs that started on Thursday.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the tariffs on non-compliant vehicles under CUSMA, the North American trade deal.

Carney did not say how many vehicles will be affected. However, he called the decision “focused and calibrated.”

Trade experts warn that higher tariffs could increase car prices in Canada. Automakers may also shift production to avoid extra costs.