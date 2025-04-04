Trump fires key White House security officials

Washington, Apr 4: Several high-ranking officials at the White House National Security Council (NSC) have been fired, marking the first significant purge of Donald Trump’s second presidency, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The exact reasons for their dismissal remain unclear, but sources suggest multiple factors, including concerns over background vetting, potential media leaks, and ideological differences with Trump’s allies.

Among those ousted are David Feith, senior director for technology and national security, Brian Walsh, senior director for intelligence, and Thomas Boodry, who oversaw legislative affairs. The National Security Council has not commented on the matter.

The firings come a day after Trump met with right-wing activist Laura Loomer in the Oval Office. Loomer, known for spreading Islamophobic conspiracy theories, reportedly urged Trump to remove certain NSC staffers, presenting him with a list of officials she considered disloyal. However, sources indicate some dismissals occurred before Loomer’s meeting.

The NSC has faced scrutiny since March when National Security Advisor Mike Waltz accidentally included a journalist in a private Signal chat discussing a potential bombing campaign in Yemen. Trump had privately expressed frustration with Waltz, but sources say he appears safe in his role for now.